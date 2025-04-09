Citigroup Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $113.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $135.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. PPG Industries has a one year low of $89.84 and a one year high of $142.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

