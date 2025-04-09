Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,003.11 ($38.37) and last traded at GBX 3,023.09 ($38.63), with a volume of 124505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,200 ($40.89).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CKN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 5,075 ($64.85) to GBX 4,800 ($61.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,500 ($57.50) to GBX 4,000 ($51.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Clarkson

Clarkson Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,963.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,879.29. The company has a market cap of £958.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarkson PLC will post 283.011583 EPS for the current year.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $32.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.70%.

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.