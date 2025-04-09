Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,003.11 ($38.37) and last traded at GBX 3,023.09 ($38.63), with a volume of 124505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,200 ($40.89).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CKN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 5,075 ($64.85) to GBX 4,800 ($61.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,500 ($57.50) to GBX 4,000 ($51.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
View Our Latest Report on Clarkson
Clarkson Trading Down 2.2 %
Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarkson PLC will post 283.011583 EPS for the current year.
Clarkson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $32.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.70%.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.