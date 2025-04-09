Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $115,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 3.8 %

CWAN opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,338.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $497,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,983.16. The trade was a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock worth $18,688,862. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

