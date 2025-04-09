Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $5.09. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 3,140,132 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.