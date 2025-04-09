Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,254,000 after buying an additional 1,990,515 shares during the last quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $210,894,000 after buying an additional 1,363,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,303,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $254,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.