Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 123.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $22,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $312.24 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.50.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

