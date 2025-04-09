Comparing Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) & Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Haemonetics and Spectral Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 1 1 6 1 2.78 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Haemonetics presently has a consensus target price of $101.22, indicating a potential upside of 81.13%. Given Haemonetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Haemonetics and Spectral Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $1.37 billion 2.04 $117.56 million $2.54 22.00 Spectral Medical $1.18 million 118.24 -$11.60 million ($0.07) -7.00

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 9.47% 23.66% 8.82% Spectral Medical -1,245.87% N/A -351.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Spectral Medical on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; and TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions. Further, it provides Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and VASCADE products comprising VASCADE and VASCADE MVP, a technology platform which offers catheter-based delivery system and leverages the natural clot-inducing properties of collagen. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

