Contrasting Envoy Medical (COCH) and Its Rivals

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Envoy Medical to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -7,607.55% N/A -262.28% Envoy Medical Competitors -169.94% -74.14% -20.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $225,000.00 -$29.91 million -0.92 Envoy Medical Competitors $1.41 billion $234.66 million 14.08

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Envoy Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical. Envoy Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Envoy Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Envoy Medical Competitors 400 1401 2525 116 2.53

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 592.31%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 45.08%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envoy Medical peers beat Envoy Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

