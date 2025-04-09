Contrasting Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) & Its Peers

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Smith Douglas Homes to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 4.60% 21.01% 16.10% Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 9.23% 84.38% 10.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million $123.18 million 10.10 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors $6.34 billion $777.96 million 6.85

Analyst Recommendations

Smith Douglas Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes. Smith Douglas Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 399 1880 1730 53 2.35

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 39.52%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 42.77%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes peers beat Smith Douglas Homes on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

