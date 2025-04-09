Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,567,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Copart were worth $89,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after acquiring an additional 941,858 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Copart by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 96,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 153,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

