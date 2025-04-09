Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,055,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,935,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,084,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $111,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $178,100.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,912,324.01. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,124 shares of company stock worth $15,074,318 in the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORT. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

