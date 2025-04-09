Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Stock Holdings Cut by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,470 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 10.0 %

CLB stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

