Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 150903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,650,151,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,539,000 after buying an additional 7,828,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,083,000 after purchasing an additional 711,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $283,212,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,035,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,313,000 after purchasing an additional 843,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

