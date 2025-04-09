CorMedix’s (CRMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRMD. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners started coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CorMedix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

CorMedix Price Performance

Shares of CRMD opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.57. CorMedix has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 1,320,109 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,949,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in CorMedix by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 314,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 309,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 685.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Articles

