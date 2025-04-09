Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 31264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 10.6 %

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,814.30. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3,423.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.