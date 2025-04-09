Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 31264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group
In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,814.30. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3,423.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
