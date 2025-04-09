Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 245.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $18,146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 805.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6,314.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 126,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,270. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,698.64. This represents a 49.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $468.28 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $409.22 and a 1-year high of $614.96. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 20.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.84.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

