CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,605,000 after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,732,000 after acquiring an additional 232,977 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CRH by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

