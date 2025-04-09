Critical Review: Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers 20.84% 17.16% 2.72%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers $268.85 million 2.89 $52.69 million $1.63 19.72

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Saul Centers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Horizon Group Properties and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.58%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Horizon Group Properties on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

