Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 1.8% increase from Croghan Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Croghan Bancshares Price Performance
CHBH opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Croghan Bancshares
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Amazon Stock Bounces From Lows as Smart Money Steps In
Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.