Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 1.8% increase from Croghan Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

CHBH opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

