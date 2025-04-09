Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,943 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,026,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 210,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 159,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 288,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 149,028 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $619.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.