CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $325.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 637.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.08 and a 200-day moving average of $352.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

