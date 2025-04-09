Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 568.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,921 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crown Stock Down 3.4 %

CCK stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

