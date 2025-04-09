CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 232.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,394 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

