Cutler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises approximately 1.7% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

