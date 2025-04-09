Cutler Capital Management LLC Buys 37,220 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. SFL makes up 1.2% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SFL by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SFL by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in SFL by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 419,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 129,742 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE SFL opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.57. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

SFL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.93%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

