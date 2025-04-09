Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $879,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cutler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 156,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 60,288 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $2,990,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

