CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 169837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

CVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.29 and a beta of 1.26.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 244,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $3,934,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,107,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,316,637.58. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 919,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,063,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 103.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

