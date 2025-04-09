CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 500 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,686 shares in the company, valued at $15,572,296.28. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE UAN opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $88.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.89.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 121.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in CVR Partners by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

