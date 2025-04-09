Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 80,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,936,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EDEN opened at €93.26 ($102.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €107.72 and a 200 day moving average of €112.70. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12 month low of €54.51 ($59.90) and a 12 month high of €71.11 ($78.14). The company has a market cap of $191.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.