Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Trimmed by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,313 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,617 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $1,118,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 12,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.37, for a total value of $2,390,653.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,637.36. This represents a 47.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This trade represents a 25.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,047 shares of company stock valued at $11,947,346. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $186.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $211.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

