David Hung Purchases 200,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) CEO David Hung bought 200,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, David Hung purchased 300,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 8.1 %

NYSE:NUVB opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NUVB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 922,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 191,031 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,077,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.