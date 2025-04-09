Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $17.40. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 5,444,483 shares changing hands.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Trading Up 8.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $728.71 million and a PE ratio of -104.75.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

