Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4,476.4% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

