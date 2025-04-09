Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.700-2.300 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

DAL stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Air Lines stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

