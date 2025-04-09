Diageo (LON:DGE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,908 ($24.38) and last traded at GBX 1,952.65 ($24.95), with a volume of 113586484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,012 ($25.71).

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($29.39) to GBX 2,920 ($37.31) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.94) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,876.67 ($36.76).

Get Diageo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DGE

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,360.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.75 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nik Jhangiani sold 65,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($27.66), for a total value of £1,421,885.40 ($1,816,873.75). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19 shares of company stock worth $43,455. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.