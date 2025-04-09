Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,069 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,421,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after buying an additional 68,774 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,212,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after acquiring an additional 92,723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,035,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

