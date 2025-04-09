Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.05 and last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 257211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 8.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,877,000 after buying an additional 161,583 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,579,000 after acquiring an additional 458,509 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,430,000 after purchasing an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

