Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.05 and last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 257211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 8.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
