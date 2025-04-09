Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $33,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 34,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Diodes Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,461. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $53,238.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,596.28. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

