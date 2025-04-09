Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 22112524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
