Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TECL opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 3.56.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

