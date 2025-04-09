Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,098 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $34,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,409,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $13,057,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.35. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $119.31 and a 12-month high of $205.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.