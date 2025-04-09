Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

