Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Domo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.28. Domo has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $502,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,900. This represents a 196.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 781,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,216. This trade represents a 18.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 282,943 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $15,449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

