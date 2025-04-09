DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stake Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,133 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $321,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,501,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after buying an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,198,000 after buying an additional 86,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $597,443,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $165.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,523 shares of company stock worth $47,227,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

