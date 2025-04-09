Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.98 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.70 ($0.61), with a volume of 3758907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.20 ($0.68).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.77. The company has a market capitalization of £670.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.
Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Dowlais Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dowlais Group plc will post 13.5660848 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Dowlais Group news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 86,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £57,976.44 ($74,081.83). Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
