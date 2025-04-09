DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.