DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance
Shares of INDA opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49.
About iShares MSCI India ETF
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
