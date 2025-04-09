DRW Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 319.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,119 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,120,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 177,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 88,053 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.