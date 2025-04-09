DRW Securities LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 47,967 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

