DRW Securities LLC Purchases 65,569 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 999.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Howard Hughes stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.14.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

