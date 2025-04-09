DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 60,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,606,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,374,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,940,000 after buying an additional 90,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 417,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 242,240 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

